Prog on mobile-based agro advisory services held

BOLENG, 10 Mar: Forty farmers participated in an ‘awareness-cum-sensitisation programme’ on mobile-based agro advisory services for farmers, conducted at Gandhi village in Siang district on Thursday.

The programme, under the project ‘Arik Abik Lunom – mobile-based agro advisory services in Arunachal Pradesh’, is being implemented by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, in collaboration with New Delhi-based Digital India Corporation.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at the right time to the farmers to enhance their livelihood through mobile-based agro advisory services in local dialects.

CHF Assistant Professor Dr Punabati Heisnam apprised the farmers of the benefits and advantages of registering under the project.

The project is being implemented in East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Shi-Yomi districts.