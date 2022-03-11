PM SVANidhi camp held

ZIRO, 10 Mar: Sixty-five street vendors of Ziro town enrolled during a two-day PM SWANidhi camp which concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Twenty street vendors applied for the second loan, amounting to Rs 10,000, and 15 street vendors were provided with QR codes issued by the SBI for digital on-boarding.

DUDA EE Nich Jacob informed that “the scheme has achieved the desired goal of sanctioning and disbursing loans to more than 150 beneficiaries are benefitted out of 246 enrolled so far,” according to a release.