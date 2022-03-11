Training prog on e-GPBI underway

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: A three-day state-level hands-on training programme on ‘On-boarding panchayati raj institutions (PRI) through e-Gram Swaraj-PFMS Interface (e-GBPI)’ for online payment of the 15th Finance Commission Grants is underway at the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (SIRD&PR) here from 10 to 12 March.

On the inaugural day, Panchayati Raj Director Tamuna Miso informed the participants that, “Since on-boarding into e-Gram Swaraj portal is linked with funding under 15 FC Grants, the panchayat technical assistants (PTA) and the computer-cum-account assistants (CCAA) should work hard to get all the required data uploaded to the portal in a time-bound manner.”

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung informed that “the e-Gram Swaraj portal has very low data/uploading of details as required,” and requested the resource persons to “not only give hands-on training to people in the field but also find out where the problem lies and the best solution, so that Arunachal Pradesh can get hundred percent on-boarding of all PRIs in a fixed timeline.”

Assistant Director SW Bagang also spoke.

Sixty-three PTAs and CCAAs of the panchayati raj department of every district are attending the training.