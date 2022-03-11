Tibetans, Indians demonstrate against Chinese ‘aggression’, seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

KOLKATA, 10 Mar: Tibetan and Indian protestors demonstrated against China’s ‘aggression’ in Tibet, as well as ‘incursions’ into Indian border states, outside the Chinese consulate general here in West Bengal on Thursday.

The Indo-Tibetan Coordination Office (ITCO), a part of the Central Tibet Organisation, led a motley crowd of demonstrators waving Tibetan and Indian flags as well as photographs of the Dalai Lama in a city, which half a century back used to have slogans inked on walls praising Mao Zedong, chairman of the Chinese Communist Party.

The demonstration coincided with the anniversary of the Tibetan uprising in Lhasa against Chinese rule in 1959, which led to the Dalai Lama and many of his followers fleeing Tibet for refuge in India.

“We would like India to recognise Tibet. It was an independent nation and a buffer between India and China till the PLA occupied the ‘roof of the world’. Tibetan independence is a plus for India’s security,” said Jigmey Tsultrim, coordinator of the ITCO.

Ruby Mukherjee, convener of the ITCO’s eastern region, pointed to the increasing cases of intrusions by the Chinese army into Ladakh and Arunachal as signs for the need for a buffer state between the two Asian powers. They also demanded that Tibetans should officially be given refugee status and the Dalai Lama be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Mukherjee said India should consider appointing a minister to look after Tibetan affairs in the same manner that the US did recently. Officials of the Chinese consulate general refused to comment on the demonstrations when contacted. (PTI)