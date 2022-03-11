Felix dissatisfied with poor implementation of RD progs

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: RD&PR Minister Bamang Felix expressed dissatisfaction over the poor performance in the implementation of the rural development (RD) programmes.

Speaking at a meeting here on Thursday with all the zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPC), project directors-cum-DPDOs and block development officers to review the performance of all centrally-sponsored schemes under the RD department, Felix stressed on quick and early implementation of all the CSS programmes, and advised all the officers involved to “do justice to their post.”

Aggrieved with the underperformance of some of the districts, he instructed all the officials involved with the programmes to achieve the target set by the ministry by 31 March, and asked the department to review the performance every fortnight.

The meeting was also attended by Rural Development Ministry Director (RH) Dr Manashvi Kumar, who is touring the state to monitor the implementation of the PMAY (G).

He highlighted “various issues raised under the PMAY (G)” and agreed to fix any shortcomings or technical issues faced by the implementing agencies. He also agreed to “take up pending dues of previous years for effective implementation of the PMAY (G).”

Earlier, RD Joint Director (RE) Chera Sanjib presented the district-wise status of the implementation of the MGNREGA, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichai Yojana and the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban scheme.

RD Joint Director Kompo Dolo presented the detailed district-wise performance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen).

Later in the day, Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido and Papum Pare ZPC Chuku Bablu highlighted the issues faced in delegation of power and timely movement of files for effective implementation of the programmes.

RD Director Kego Jilen assured to address all the issues and shortcomings raised by the project director and the BDOs during the meeting.