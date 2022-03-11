Jairampur gets vision centre under NPCBVI

JAIRAMPUR, 10 Mar: A new ‘vision centre’ for eye care and check-up, under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), was inaugurated at the CHC here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, NPCBVI State Programme Officer Dr Taba Khanna highlighted the success story of the “Bordumsa module of eye care and treatment” and exhorted the ASHAs to “mobilise community participation for eye care and check-up.”

Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao commended the doctors, nurses and staff of the CHC for “mobilising limited resources for effective delivery of health services for the people of Jairampur subdivision.”

Changlang DMO Dr K Mossang, DRCHO Dr J Ado, eye specialist Dr Tao Diphu, Jairampur CHC MO Dr T Kodai, Nampong MO Dr Chamey Changmi, Manmao MO Dr Pukam Tangha and panchayat members were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)