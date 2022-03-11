Workshop for entry into civil services held

PASIGHAT, 10 Mar: The ‘entry into civil service cell’ of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Thursday organised a ‘workshop for entry into civil services’ for the students of the college.

Attending the programme, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu encouraged the students to “work hard to materialise their dreams.” He advised them to follow NCERT books, newspapers and magazines to keep themselves updated. He also focused on “proper time management as an important aspect to get through the process.”

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh also spoke.

Three prominent civil service officers of East Siang delivered lectures and interacted with the students during the workshop.

Pasighat EAC Kamin Darang advised the students to learn the dignity of labour and prioritise their goals, while Bilat CO Dr Tashi Dorjee Bupa delivered a talk on “the preparation for the coveted service.”

Ruksin SDPO Token Saring spoke on prelims and personality test, and asked the students to “develop the habit of regular newspaper reading.” He also dwelt on why the candidates should be very conscious while choosing the optional papers.

Among others, JNC Vice Principal Dr SD Chaudhury and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda were present.