NAHARLAGUN, 10 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency conducted a ‘retailer training programme for the retailers/dealers of electrical appliances’, under the Standards & Labelling Programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, at a hotel here on Thursday.

The participants were apprised of how star and labelling save energy, ensure financial savings, benefit the climate, reduce carbon dioxide footprint, conserve natural resources, and help consumers make informed decisions. (DIPRO)