Trg camp on livestock, poultry mgmt concludes

AALO, 10 Mar: A three-day ‘training-cum-awareness camp’ on livestock and poultry management for the farmers of Aalo East and Aalo West assembly constituencies, held under the National Livestock Mission, concluded here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

During the inaugural programme, Senior Veterinary Officer (SVO) Dr Yika Angu urged the trainees to vaccinate their livestock and poultries on time, and also told them about zoonotic diseases.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Nyato Nyodu also spoke.

SVOs Drs Yika Angu, Kejom Padu and Dakto Basar and VO Dr Omoni Komut were the resource persons.

The programme was organised by the animal husbandry & veterinary department. (DIPRO)