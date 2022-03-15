87 bird species recorded during birding expedition

LEDUM, 14 Mar: A total of 87 bird species, including rare ones, were identified and photographed during a birding expedition here in East Siang district.

Some of the birds were the white-cheeked partridge, the chestnut-breasted partridge, the grey peacock pheasant, the red-faced liocichla, the white-tailed nuthatch, the mountain scops owl, and the collared owlet.

The three-day birding expedition, titled ‘Easterly Essence Ledum’, which concluded on 13 March, saw the participation of reputed tour and travel agents, medicinal plant specialists and scientists, reputed bird guides, nature enthusiasts, and members of NGO Global Himalayan Expedition.

Activities like cycling, archery, angling, trekking, painting and cultural nights were also held during the event.

The last remaining airgun in the village, belonging to one Tater Taying, was also surrendered to DFO Tasi Mize during the event.

Unwavering community support and a sustainable ecotourism model have led picturesque Ledum to be touted as the ‘next big tourist village destination’ in the state. With the Covid pandemic restrictions subsiding and the government’s focus on sustainable ecotourism to boost village tourism in the state, Ledum promises to be an apt example of hope, aspiration and gateway to serenity.

Ledum, a model tourism village, has been in the limelight for organising the Easterly Essence Ledum Festival (2019), conducting the second edition of the Pasighat Butterfly Meet (2019), and the ‘Trek to Ene Lake under Destination Ledum’ (2018), and for being the first ‘mural’ village of the state, besides for conducting regular workshops on homestays and textiles and handicrafts crafts, organic farming, etc.

It is pertinent to mention that Ledum was selected as a model village for tourism in 2018.