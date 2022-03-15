Winners of Jan Bhagidari scheme felicitated

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The state government felicitated the three winners of the Jan Bhagidari Scheme 2022 who gave valuable suggestions in preparation of the state’s budget this year.

Nepha Wangsa’s ‘Unlocking the tourism potential’, Nini Tapak’s ‘Skill development entrepreneurship’, and Takhe Mai’s ‘Gender empowerment, development of children and curbing drug abuse’ were the winners.

They received Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the winners on his social media handle.

“Congratulations to all the winners of Jan Bhagidari scheme for your valuable suggestions in preparation of #ArunachalBudget2022,” he tweeted.