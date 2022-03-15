Fire burns down house

MECHUKHA, 14 Mar: A residential building belonging to one Damji Sona, of Barangang village in Mechukha circle of Shi-Yomi district, was reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out at around 6:30 am on Monday.

Though there was no loss of life, properties worth lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed. Electric short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

On receiving the news, Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, along with Mechukha ADC Biaro Sorum rushed to the spot and distributed immediate relief materials to the victim. (DIPRO)