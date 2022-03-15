Meeting of FPOs held

DAPORIJO, 14 Mar: A ‘project monitoring committee meeting’ of the farmers-producers organisations (FPO) of Upper Subansiri district was held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday to discuss the management and functions of FPOs that are based on orange, soybean and ginger.

Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori encouraged FPO members to be entrepreneurs in agriculture and take up farming as a business, while Dumporijo ADC M Tai advised them to “follow the 3T principle of ‘transparency, trustworthy and thrift’ in agri-business.”

NABARD DDM M Lowang highlighted the support from the NABARD to the FPOs.

The DAO spoke about the scope of agriculture and horticulture in relation to favourable climate in the district, and the KVK head spoke about the technical support which will be provided by the KVK. The AE SMS highlighted the activities carried out by the FPOs of the district. (DIPRO)