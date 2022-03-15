Inspector Melia Mibang posted as Chimpu PS OC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: In a move towards encouraging gender equality in the police department, Capital SP Jimmy Cheram has posted a lady inspector, Melia Mibang, as the officer-in-charge (OC) of the recently created Chimpu police station (PS) here.

Mibang was earlier posted as the 2nd OC at the Itanagar PS. She has become the first lady officer to be posted as an OC of a general police station.

The state government has established a few women police stations across the state where lady police officers are usually posted as OC.