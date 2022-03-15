Ering seeks amendment of Article 371 (H)

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Senior Congress MLA Ninong Ering issued a notice seeking discussion on a resolution under Article 52 A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during zero hour discussion on Monday.

Ering issued the notice, stating that “A resolution may be adopted in this august house that the status of Arunachal Pradesh under Article 371 (H) designated to the power and function of the governor without power to the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The house may move in the golden jubilee year that Article 371 (H) may be amended with keeping the provision of the Constitution of India to granting the state of Arunachal Pradesh to exercise its power over the hills, jungles, land, rivers, and minerals as that of Nagaland with Article 371 (A).”

Ering noted that such a move would empower the people to collect revenue and duties and make Arunachal a self-sufficient and self-dependent state.