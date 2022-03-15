Training prog on use of bio-fertilisers held

PASIGHAT, 14 Mar: A training programme on the use of bio-fertilisers in organic farming was held at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 14 March.

Head of NRM department Dr Pattanaik spoke on the benefits of organic farming and use of bio-fertilizers for sustainable management of soil and water, while Dr SK Bandyopadhyay spoke on the scopes of organic farming in the northeastern region.

Dr Premaradya N briefed about different types of bio-fertilisers, their importance in organic farming and different methodologies of their application, while Dr Rajib Das delivered a lecture on production technology of vermicompost, and Dr P Debnath presented a demonstration on development of vermicompost production unit and techniques of vermicompost production.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika chaired the training programme.

Twenty farmers from Mebo, Ngopok, Kyit and Seram villages of East Siang district attended the programme.