APSCPCR team organises cleanliness drives

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, organised cleanliness drives at some selected institutions in the capital region as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The drives were organised at the government primary school in Karsingsa, the angawadi centres in Borum and Hokka, and in the office premises of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society here from 10 to 15 March.

Apart from the cleaning drive, the team created awareness among the participants about child rights issues in the state.

ICR DC Talo Potom, the Itanagar/Naharlagun CDPO and the principal of the school also joined the drive.