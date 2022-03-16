Neelam Misra calls for revival of traditional methods of weaving

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Governor BD Mishra’s wife, Neelam Mishra has called for revival of traditional methods of weaving and use of natural fibres as done in the past by the Arunachali tribal women.

Interacting with the senior officers of the textiles & handicrafts department at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Misra said “the motifs and designs of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are unique and distinctive and the weavers can create a niche in the market with this time-honoured products and expertise.”

Sharing her experience of her visits to established weaving centres in different states of India, Misra advised the officials of the textiles department to conduct exposure tours for the weavers, SHGs, and women entrepreneurs outside the state, “so that they can learn and emulate the marketing knowledge and focus on the demands of their products.”

She said that the traditional art of textiles, handicrafts and handloom of Arunachal must reach different parts of the country for socioeconomic empowerment of Arunachali women and their families.

She suggested revamping the state emporiums, particularly in the national capital, and opening kiosks with traditional items of the state in airports, helipads and railway stations, where tourists can buy Arunachali textile products as souvenirs.

Among others, Textile & Handicrafts Director Haj Dodung and Textile & Handicrafts OSD Kari Lombi were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)