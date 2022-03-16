Vivekananda LK Academy inaugurated

SHERGAON, 15 Mar: Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari president A Balarkrishnan inaugurated the Vivekananda LK Academy in Dirang village in West Kameng district, in the presence of the organisation’s vice president Hanumantarao and other officials from the VKVAPT, Dibrugarh (Assam), on Tuesday.

Balarkrishnan was here to attend the ‘Varshik Baithak-2022’, which was inaugurated by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering.

He also visited the community library ‘Garung Thuk’ and the VKV here to attend a plantation programme initiated by the VKV Alumni Association West Kameng. (DIPRO)