Training prog on bio-pesticides in organic farming held

MEBO, 15 Mar: Twenty farmers attended a training programme on ‘Skill development on application of bio-pesticides and input distribution for organic farming’ conducted by Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), under the chairmanship of CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, here in East Siang district on 15 March.

Prof Hazarika spoke on the need for organic farming in the present-day scenario to mitigate climate change problems, while Professor Dr SK Bondhopadhaya highlighted the importance of organic farming and bio-pesticides and bio-fertilisers for sustainable management of soil and water.

Fruit Science HoD Dr L Wanchu stressed on the scope of organic cultivation and its requirement in the northeastern region. Dr Rajib Das presented a brief on the different types of bio-pesticides, their importance and different methodology of their application in organic farming.

Drs Surmina Devi, Shakywar and Ajai Kumar demonstrated the use of different bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides. NRM Department Professor Dr P Debnath, and Assistant Professor Dr RC Shakywar also spoke.

Inputs were later distributed to the beneficiaries.