Arecanut saplings distributed

LATHAO, 15 Mar: Saplings of arecanut were distributed to beneficiaries by the NABARD as part of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) at Lathao village in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The ITDP aims at benefiting 200 families by enhancing their livelihood through sustainable and participatory livelihood programmes. It is being implemented by the Namsai Organic Spice and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd.

Under the project, various agriculture and horticulture crops, viz, arecanut, malta mosambi, cinnamon, cocoa and turmeric, along with boundary plantation will be planted by 200 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy lauded the NOSAAP for providing quality inputs to the beneficiaries, and encouraged the gathering to give their full cooperation.

The programme was attended by ArSRLM BMM Onam Tamut, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai, the Lathao village head, and others.