WCRD celebrated in Roing

ROING, 15 Mar: The World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) was celebrated by the legal metrology & consumer affairs department at the general cooperative society (GCS) complex here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

Addressing members of the business community, GCS chairman Miri Linggi advised them to follow the guidelines of the Consumer Protection Act & Rules and provide quality products and services to the consumers.

ACLM Debojit Linggi spoke on the consumers’ rights and responsibilities. (DIPRO)