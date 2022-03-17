50 youths to undergo high-end skill development training under CMYKY

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship organized an orientation-cum-sendoff programme at the Udyog Sadan here for 50 youths who have been selected to undergo high-end skill development training in the automotive sector on Wednesday.

These students will be trained by the Assam Professional Academy (APA), Guwahati, which is an empanelled training provider under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) and NSDC training partner. The training is being sponsored by the state government and implemented by the state’s Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The selection of candidates was done through skill development sensitization, motivation and trainees selection rallies held in all the district headquarters of the state every year.

After completion of their training, they will have an opportunity to get wage-placement, which is the ultimate objective of the programme.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Director Subu Tabin, along with Assistant Director Jumbom Riba briefed the youths about the training programme, train journey, essentials to acclimatize in a new place, food habits, security precaution, dedication, discipline, and to adhere to Covid-related protocols, to successfully complete the training and acquire a suitable job immediately after the completion of the training.

The director also highlighted that more youths will be provided high-end skill development training in sectors, such as aviation for cabin crew/ airport ground staff, animation job roles and in drone technology, with a provision to be placed in high-salaried jobs.

The cost of the training fees, includes travelling to and fro by the candidates, boarding and lodging are being taken care of by the state government under the CMYKY, a flagship programme on high-end skill development and entrepreneurship through the department.

Assam Professional Academy will impart both theory and practical classes, including on-job training and domain specific training, including soft skills, like spoken English, communication skills, and digital literacy.

At the end of the training, the candidates will undergo a third-party assessment to be conducted by an empanelled and professional organization. The trade certificate will be provided to successful candidates by the concerned sector skill council and a minimum of 80 percent of the candidates would be provided jobs or placements.

Tabin said that the department is looking forward to continuing and imparting high-end skill development training under the CMYKY in the next Financial Year, which has been announced in this year’s budget.