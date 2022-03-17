CSIR-NE Institute of Science & Technology celebrates diamond jubilee

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology Itanagar-Naharlagun branch celebrated its diamond jubilee at the institute on 16 March.

Attending the event, Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom spoke on entrepreneurship development and utilization of natural resources, its management and protection of biodiversity.

Prof HS Yadav shared information and knowledge relevant to the self-help groups and NGOs, while Dr VK Rawat, Prof S Suresh Singh and Debasis Ghosh shared their experience and information about different schemes available in their respective organizations.

CSIR-NEIST Itanagar, Sc in-charge Dr Chandan Tamuly explained about the objective of the institute.

Select entrepreneurs and beneficiaries working silently for sustainable development focused on cultivation of mushroom, production of vermicompost and conservation of Tashe plant were also felicitated on the occasion.

Winners of a drawing competition held on 13 March were also awarded on the day.

About sixty participants from different SHGs, NGOs, farmers, beneficiaries and students attended the day-long programme.