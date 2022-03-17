BWF Spanish Parabadminton International:  Takar goes down fighting in pre-quarterfinal

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Biri Takar went down fighting to Portugal’s Diogo Daniel in the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinal) at the BWF Spanish Parabadminton International 2022, which was held in Zabalgana, Spain from 1 to 8 March.

Takar pocketed the first set 21-19; but lost the remaining two sets 18-21 and 14-21. He won three matches and lost equal number of matches in the event.

As per the updated BWF para ranking, he is currently ranked 30th in men’s singles (SL4) category.

Takar thanked the Paralympic Association of Arunachal, Arunachal State Badminton Association and the state government for extending support to him.

Takar, who arrived here from Spain on Monday, said he feels proud that he represented the country in such a big event.

“I’m proud to represent my country in such a big international tournament,” he told this daily over phone.

A student of Mass Communication in Rajiv Gandhi University, Takar was the only player from the entire North East to represent the country in the event.