LA initiates discussion on scrapping Article 371 (H), budget passed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “resources and culture of the state should be secured 100 percent” while responding to the Zero Hour discussion initiated by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on Article 371 (H).

Unlike other states of the north east, there is no provision in the constitution for securing land and resources in the state. Instead the 371 (H) empowers the governor.

Ering, while citing the provisions given to Nagaland and Mizoram under 371 A and G, wherein one has control over the lands and a separate provision in the customary law, he said that “despite having good resources, particularly in the TCL region, tribals have no control over it.”

The chief minister informed that an all-party delegation will meet Union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding scrapping of Article 371 (H).

The chief minister also said that the team will put forward the 27 August, 2020 resolution and reiterate it to the Home Ministry.

The state had demanded control over resources and the demand for this was put forward even earlier to the Home Ministry, but it was rejected.

The chief minister, however, said that the grant of statehood was “made in haste way back on 20 February, 1987.”

Meanwhile, the State Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed the annual budget for the year 2022-23 by voice vote.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in-charge Finance, Chowna Mein informed that this year’s annual budget has crossed Rs 25,000 crores for the first time in the history of the state and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) shall cross Rs 30,000 crores very shortly. “These are major milestones in the growth trajectory of the state and are reflective of the sharp economic recovery post Covid,” he said.

Mein had presented the budget with a fiscal deficit of Rs 644.81 crores for the year 2022-23 on Monday last.

Mein assured the members that the state government will ensure that things that have been left out shall be taken care of in due course of the next financial year.

District cadre for medical staff: In order to rationalize specialist doctors in the districts, Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang suggested a district cadre for medical staff, which will ensure that they stay in their posting places instead of looking for transfers outside. Libang was responding to a query raised by Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku on shortage of specialist doctors, para medical staffers and technicians at District Hospital, Seppa.

Old Pension Scheme: A Private Members’ Resolution was moved by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi regarding reviving the old pension scheme (GPF) in Arunachal Pradesh and discarding the present National Pension System (NPS).

It was later withdrawn after Finance Minister Chowna Mein justified the NPS by stating that Arunachal Pradesh has adopted the Central Pay Commission Structure, which is regulated by the Central government. “This,” he said, “leaves the state government with no option but to adopt NPS as reverting to the GPF system would mean that the state would have a separate state pay commission that would mean lesser pay packages and other benefits for the employees.”

Tourist circuit in TCL: Responding to a query of Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding steps taken to include Tirap in the tourist circuit of Arunachal Pradesh, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo told the house that proposal for a new tourist circuit in the TCL area has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval.

“The new circuit Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Deomali-Hukanjuri-Khonsa-Longding as recommended by the Khonsa DC has already been cleared by the state government and once the approval is granted from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the circuit will be opened for tourists,” he said.

To another question raised by Mebo MLA LomboTayeng on ban on use of red light on vehicles, Transport Minister Nakap Nalo specifically reminded that using red light and car designation plates are banned completely, except for a few special cases including police, magistrate and medical duty.

Termination of MTS: Education Minister Taba Tedir informed the assembly that all illegal appointments made under the education department have been terminated, while adding that enquiry is ongoing and action would be initiated against those involved after getting the report. Tedir was replying to Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on termination of MTS before the SSB was made functional.

Stadiums: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung assured the house that the three outdoor stadiums at Tezu, Aalo and Chimpu will be completed by 2023. Replying to Tezu MLA Karikho Kri on construction of the outdoor stadium at Tezu, Natung said budget provisions have been placed for the three stadiums this year. The minister, while replying to a supplementary raised by Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar, told the house that the state government is committed to construct outdoor stadiums in all district headquarters to harness sports potential of the state in phased manner. (With inputs from DIPR)

