Loan disbursement mela held

TAWANG, 16 Mar: A loan disbursement mela under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) was organized by the Tawang district administration, and the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, here in the DC’s office on Wednesday.

Under the ANKY, loans for 23 beneficiaries were disbursed today, while 15 individual farmers and seven self-help groups (SHGs) under the ANBY were also benefited.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, DC KN Damo said, “There will be no other culture without agriculture. We cannot survive without food and we are all dependent on our farmers for this. However, it is very disheartening to see that people today are leaving behind their farms. We have lost many of our traditional grains.”

He also called for educated youths to apply their knowledge in modern technology and scientific ways of farming to increase the quality and quantity of food grains.

The DC appealed to the farmers to grow more fruits and vegetables so that the district can supply fresh organic vegetables to the security personnel and ensure no shortage in the market.

The SBI field officer asked the farmers to submit the required documents to the bank for speeding up the loan process.

Later, the DC handed over farm machineries to farmers, which included power tillers and flour mills. (DIPRO)