Awareness camp on govt schemes held

SEPPA, 16 Mar: The East Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the department of Information and Public Relations held a one-day awareness camp on ‘government schemes and services’ under various departments here on Wednesday.

Officials of various departments, including health and family welfare, labour and employment, trade and commerce, agriculture, tax, excise and narcotics, and economics and statistics and the ICDS generated awareness on government services.

Banks such as the State Bank of India and Apex Bank also provided their services.

In addition, a model fair price shop was set up by the department of food and civil supplies to make the public aware of their entitlements as beneficiaries under AAY and PHH schemes.