ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Arunachal will participate in the 50th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur in Rajasthan from 20 to 25 March.

The Arunachal Handball Association (AHA) has selected 17 players for the championship. The team was scheduled to leave for Rajasthan tonight.

Nabam Tolum is the captain and Neelam Tagi is the coach of the team, said AHA general secretary Nabam Lera.