ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The results of the recently conducted backlog Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET), 2022 Examination showed poor performance by the candidates.

Only 860 candidates out of the 6,394 that had appeared in the examination have passed with a pass percentage of 13.45.

The examination was conducted by the directorate of elementary education on 13 March and the results were declared the next day.