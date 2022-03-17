Training held on low-cost eco-friendly technology for tribal farmers

BASAR, 16 Mar: The ICAR RC for NEH Arunachal Pradesh Centre Basar conducted a three-day training programme on low-cost eco-friendly technology for sustainable agriculture production for tribal farmers of Arunachal Pradesh under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) here in Lepa Rada district from 14 to 16 March.

Presentations were made by Plant Pathology Scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh on mushroom cultivation; on round-the-year cultivation under low cost polyhouse, particularly for king chilly by Horticulture Scientist Dr Teja Angami; on Jalkund and low cost poly tunnel by Agronomy Scientist Dr Badapmein Makdoh; and on some indigenous trees of ficus spp for fodder cum firewood purpose by Agroforestry Scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone.

Veterinary Extension Education Scientist Dr Doni Jini highlighted the importance of the programme and delivered a lecture cum demonstration on low cost deep litter housing system for pigs, their management, and low cost scientific goat farming.

Lepa Rada District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam and Leparada DVO Dr Hemant Gogoi encouraged the farmers to adopt new technologies for increasing production.

After every lecture session, field visits were conducted at the horticulture, mushroom, IFS unit, goat, piggery and dairy units.

Thirty-one farmers from Tirbin circle, Kamdak, Gori and Nyigam villages attended the programme.

Held under the guidance of ICAR Regional Centre Head Basar, Dr H Kalita, select beneficiaries were given piglets, along with fodder and medicine on the last day of the programme.