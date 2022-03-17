Training on mushroom cultivation held

ZIRO, 16 Mar: The North-East Regional Centre (NERC) of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, in collaboration with the Ziro Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) conducted a two-day training on mushroom cultivation under its ongoing in-house project entitled ‘Community-driven eco-smart model village development to improve livelihood and foster ecological security in the Himalaya’ at Miiring village, here in Lower Subansiri district on 15 and 16 March.

The participants were provided hands-on demonstration on different steps involved in preparation of raw materials and mushroom cultivation bags, cultivation techniques of various mushrooms, and pests and disease management by resource person and Ziro Block Coordinator of ArSRLM, Narang Rinya and others.

Twenty-seven participants, including women SHG members, farmers and locals from adjoining villages, along with officials and staff from NERC and Ziro BMMU attended the training.