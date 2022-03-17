 3-month certificate prog on sales management starts at JNC

PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: A three-month add-on ‘certificate program on sales management’, organized by the JN College, here for the final semester students of Commerce commenced on Wednesday.

Addressing the students at the inaugural programme, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh emphasized on the importance of hard work and discouraged reliance on luck solely.

Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury pointed out the key attribute for success – personal discipline and commitment.

IQAC Coordinator and HoD of Commerce Dr DP Panda said that the course’s success can be seen from the enhancement of employability among students as witnessed from past batches.

Programme coordinators Dr Minam Yomso and Dr Liha Mena and pioneer of the sales management programme, Dr Manjung Mossang also spoke.