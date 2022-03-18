‘Arunachal team’ wins 1st Subansiri river rafting competition

DAPORIJO, 17 Mar: The ‘Arunachal team’ from Pasighat won the first ever Subansiri River Rafting Competition, finishing a distance of approximately 13 kms from Sippi to Daporijo in 54 minutes.

They were followed by the ‘Assam team’ and Daporijo-based ‘Tagin Tigers’, who completed the race in 58 minutes and one hour ten minutes, respectively.

The competition was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Watersports Association (APWA), in collaboration with Arunachal Tourism and the Indian Rafting Foundation (IRF).

Speaking at the award ceremony, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng said that the competition was “a promotional event to study the potential of the Subansiri river for rafting.”

“It was also held to study other aspects by the experts to build a future roadmap for such river events in the district,” he said.

He said that the competition was supposed to be organised last year but it had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

“Though there was less participation in comparison to national-level events such as the one held on the Siang recently, we look forward to more rafting enthusiasts who will participate in the event in the future,” he said.

Tayeng added that this was the first time that a river rafting competition was held in the district.

IRF president Shaukat Sikand said that, if the road connectivity improves, the Subansiri river would serve as the best spot for national and international rafting events.

He said that the most encouraging sign in the competition was the participation of a women’s team.

“Now, my vision and endeavour is to build a team from the state that will represent the country in world championships. The youths from the state have the potential to shine in international platforms. Therefore, I also appeal to the state government to encourage such talent with proper training,” he said.

Meanwhile, ADC (in-charge) Takar Raba assured that the district administration would provide every possible logistical help for conducting such events. He also encouraged the women participants to continue the profession with dedication.

He said that the youths of the district have the potential to shine in river events and they should make the best use of such opportunities.

The winning team consisted of Bijonto Pertin, Tobong Perme, Bani Darin, and Nobang Tayeng.