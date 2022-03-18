DC hands over mules to villagers in unconnected Siyum circle

BOLENG, 17 Mar: Siang DC Atul Tayeng, in the presence of SP Singjatla Singpho, other officers, GBs, PRI members and public leaders, handed over 10 mules to the village committee members of Payum circle in a function held at the Menchung bridge point on 16 March.

Most of the villages and Payum CO HQ are not yet connected by motorable roads; therefore ration items and other essential items are carried as headloads by the villagers from the last vehicle stop at Molo.

The distance from the last vehicle stop to the various villages of Payum circle ranges from 10 kms to 25 kms. To ease the difficulties of the villagers, the district administration has initiated mule service for carrying PDS and other essential commodities on a trial basis. The custody and maintenance of the animals will be under a committee in each village, headed by the GBs.

The procurement of mules and training on handling of the animals has been managed with money from the DC’s untied fund.

The DC informed the villagers that initially, observation and care by the village committees will be required with regard to the adaptability of the animals, fodders and their health status. He directed the Kaying EAC, the Payum CO and the village authorities to make use of the service of the pack animals and ensure that every month PDS items are delivered to the villages by the fair price shops.

The DC said that, if the experiment and the initiative are successful, more pack animals will be introduced in each village till the road project reaches the circle.

“Also, mule track schemes will be proposed under the BADP,” he informed. (DIPRO)