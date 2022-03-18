Block-level trg prog on PR system begins

NAMSAI, 17 Mar: A three-day block-level ‘foundation-cum-functional training programme’ on ‘PR system and devolution of powers to the PRIs by the state government through new SPICE model’ commenced here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Namsai Zilla Parishad Member Secretary S Minin highlighted the APPR Act, 1997 and 2018.

Stressing on “performance-based approaches to draw the attention of the state and central governments,” he highlighted the devolution of the 3Fs (SPICE model power devolution) by the state government, which, he said, “will also be performance-based approach.”

Assistant Director SW Bagang stated that “the prime objective of organising off-campus mode training is to reach out to the PRIs and their functionaries at their doorsteps, or to reach the targeted participants at their local level.”

Namsai EAC SW Mosobi highlighted the importance of the training for the new PR members and functionaries.

Earlier, Namsai ZPC Urmila Mancheykhun inaugurated the training.

A total of 93 participants have registered for the programme.

The first day of the training programme emphasised on the salient features of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, (APPR Act), 1997 and 2018, the SPICE model of power devolution of function, functionaries and funds (3Fs) to the PRIs by the state government, the recent notification of power devolution, etc. (DIPRO)