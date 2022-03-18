Workshop on commercialisation of yak-based products held

DIRANG, 17 Mar: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district, in collaboration with the Kolkata (WB)-based National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering & Technology (NINFET), organised a workshop on ‘Commercialization of yak based products’ here on Thursday.

NINFET Director Dr DB Shakywar spoke on “the prospects of yak fibres and its opportunity to develop entrepreneurships,” while NRCY Director Dr M Sarkar highlighted “the scope of yak-based products for its commercialisation.”

The NRCY’s animal nutrition principal scientist Dr D Medhi spoke about the prospects of yak-based technologies and commercialisation, while NINFET PS Dr AN Roy gave a lecture on the “problems and prospects of business in yak fibre based products.”

Seventy-six participants, including two development officers of the textile & handicrafts department, attended the workshop.