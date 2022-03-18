Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years age group launched in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, 17 Mar: Upper Siang DC Shashvat Saurabh launched the Covid-19 (Corbevax) vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years during the celebration of the National Vaccination Day at the district hospital here on Wednesday.

The DC felicitated Pugging village ANM Ojing Pabin and the ASHAs of Gobuk and Likor villages, Appun Boli and Nying Danggen, respectively, with commendation certificates and mementoes “for their sincere efforts in the IPPI at their respective jurisdictions.”

Saurabh commended the roles played by the ANMs and the ASHAs, and advised them to continue working with utmost sincerity.

He also urged all stakeholders to ensure 100 percent institutional delivery in the district, and advised the doctors and staffers to “maintain professionalism for quality services to the society.”

The DC also stressed on “maintaining the hygiene of the hospital environment to create a conducive atmosphere.”

Earlier, DMO Dr Moli Riba urged all stakeholders to achieve the national targets of child immunisation and maternal care services in the district. (DIPRO)