Gov, CM convey Holi greetings

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi festival.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would promote communal harmony and goodwill in the society.

“May this year’s festival of colours strengthen the social bonding and usher in new hope for a brighter future for all of us,” he said.

The CM in his message conveyed best wishes and greetings to the people, and said, “This Holi, let’s get united together, forgetting all resentments and all types of bad feelings towards each other.”

He said that “the celebration of various legends associated with Holi reassure the people of the power of truth, as the moral of the festival is the ultimate victory of good over evil.”

While wishing everyone a colourful celebration, Khandu reminded all that, while playing with colours, the sentiment of others must be respected. He also called for a safe and pollution-free celebration. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)