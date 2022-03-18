Dist coordination meet of FPOs held

KHONSA, 17 Mar: A meeting in connection with the functioning of the farmers-producers organisations (FPO) of Tirap district was held at the DC office here in Tirap district on 15 March.

ArSRLM COO Dr R Shrivastava presented a brief on the purpose of the meeting, and the house discussed various ground realities, possible challenges, and strategies regarding the functioning of the FPOs in the district.

He informed that there are 24 FPOs in the district.

“The ArSRLM will collect data of the FPOs from the NERCORMP official, which includes mapping and list of machineries of the FPOs. Capacity building of the members of FPOs, business plan and market linkage support will be given by the ArSRLM,” he said.

Dr Shrivastava stressed that “assessment of machineries by FPOs is very important, and a strong support of human resource is required.” As such, it was decided that the DRDA will be the nodal agency for the functioning of the FPOs, and other line departments shall provide technical support.

The ArSRLM will extend its support in all spheres, while the deputy commissioner will monitor and evaluate their functioning.

The DAO informed that FPOs Thisa and Kheti (Zarok and Kamdin) have received grants of Rs 4.75 lakhs each from the Chief Minister Krishi Samuh Yojana.

It was decided that a common Google sheet will be shared with all the line departments for regular data update. The house concluded that capacity building of FPOs is very important to make them sustainable.

The meeting was attended by the DRDA PD, the DAO, the DHO, the DFDO, the JDI, the RO (forest) and members of FPOs and the ArSRLM. (DIPRO)