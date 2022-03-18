Awareness prog on electrical appliances organised

PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: An ‘awareness-cum-training programme’ on electrical appliances under the standard and labelling programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) here in East Siang district on 14 March.

The programme was attended by retailers, dealers, businessmen, engineers of the power and the hydropower development departments, members of the Pasighat Municipal Council, and officers of the district health department.

APEDA Project Officer Kape Badak in his address informed that the motive behind the programme was to generate awareness and sensitise the retailers and dealers to energy conservation.

Badak stressed on the significance of energy efficient appliances and appealed to all to use energy efficient electrical appliances. Informing that an inspecting officer will be visiting the market areas in the district shortly, Badak advised the dealers and retailers of electrical appliances to “ensure star labelling on appliances, and technical authenticity.”

Retired DDHS Dr N Ninu also spoke.

Delhi-based M/s Pranat Engineers’ energy auditor Satvinder Singh and East Siang APEDA JE Matin Tamuk were the resource persons of the programme. (DIPRO)