Gao donates ambulance for drug de-addiction centre

KHONSA, 17 Mar: MP Tapir Gao has donated a Bolero ambulance under his MPLADS for the Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju in Tirap district.

Flagging off the ambulance on Thursday, Tirap DC Taro Mize informed that Gao had announced to donate an ambulance during his visit to the rehabilitation centre last year.

The DC handed over the key of the ambulance to the chief functionary of the rehabilitation centre, Sontung Bangsia.

Among others, ADC (HQ) Kretkam Tikhak, DDSE Hortum Loyi and WCD DD Hacham Bangsia were present at the flagging-off function. (DIPRO)