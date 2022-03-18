Kaso inspects progress of arch bridge over Pachin river

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 17 Mar: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, along with Borum ZPM Tok Tama and officials of the PWD, visited Borum to inspect the progress of work on the arch bridge over the Pachin river, which, once completed, will connect Borum with the Naharlagun helipad.

The 90-metre-long double-lane bridge is being taken up at a cost of Rs 20 crores.

Briefing the media, Naharlagun PWD Division EE Tana Nekam Tara informed that two steel arches have finally been joined.

“We have managed to achieve the target of joining the two arches. This was the most difficult part of the project. After this, decking and RCC slab will be taken up. The bridge will be ready within the next two months,” said Tara.

He, however, said there is a proposal to construct an approach road to the bridge from Lekhi. “This is going to take some time, but we will complete the approach road before August. Once completed, it will significantly ease traffic on NH 415 and will also help in the construction of a four-lane highway,” he added.

Kaso informed the media that he inspects the progress of the bridge daily.

“People are suffering due to traffic congestion in Naharlagun and I share their pain. We are working hard to complete the bridge and the approach road before 15 August,” said Kaso.

He claimed that enough manpower and machinery have been deployed for the construction of the bridge, adding that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein are trying their best to speed up development projects across the state, including in the capital.

“The chemistry between the CM and the DCM is helping the state, including the capital region. If all the projects are properly implemented and funds properly utilised, the face of Itanagar Capital Region will change in the next few years,” added Kaso.