Tractors, power tillers distributed at loan mela

PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: Forty-six farm machineries were distributed to the farmer beneficiaries of East Siang district under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana during a ‘loan mela’ organised here on Thursday.

Besides the benefits under the two schemes, the agriculture department distributed six tractors and 12 power tillers under the Sub-Mission Agriculture Mechanisation and three power tillers under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

Launching the loan mela virtually from Itanagar, Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki said that the state government is committed to make the farmers self-reliant through the two schemes.

Stressing on the importance of farm mechanisation for doubling the farmers’ income, the minister urged the farmers to “make optimum utilisation of the tractors, power tillers and other farm machineries received by them through the credit-linked subsidy scheme.”

Stating that East Siang has immense potential in the agri-horti and allied sectors, Taki said that “in this budget for 2022-23, priority has been given by allocating Rs 100 crores each for departments of agriculture and horticulture under the Atmanirbhar Yojana, so that more farmers of the state can avail farm machineries and other garden schemes.”

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu also spoke. (DIPRO)