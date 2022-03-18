Police seize 243.71 gms of suspected heroin; four arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Within a span of two days, four persons have been arrested in connection with possessing suspected heroin.

“A total of 243.71 gms of suspected heroine have being seized by the city police, which happens to be the largest recovery so far this year,” Capital SP Jimmy Chiram told reporters here on Thursday.

The first arrest was made on Tuesday in Papu Nallah, where an over 20-year-old man was arrested, based on inputs received through sources.

The SP informed that eight tubes of heroin, weighing 10.72 gms, were seized “after chasing him in a running vehicle.”

During the course of the operation, Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI SS Jha and a few others sustained minor injuries, and the vehicles of two civilians received minor damages.

A case [u/s 279, 336, 337, 427, 353 IPC and section 21 (b)/27 A/29 under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act] has been registered at the Papu Hill police station.

However, the police refrained from disclosing the name of the man due to “security reasons.”

The others who have been arrested are Amir Ali (28), Anil Basumutary alias Baity (24) and Kirod Islary (32), all from Assam.

Three packets of suspected heroin, weighing 94.64 grams, were seized from Ali from Barapani. Later, Basumutary and Islary were arrested from Hollongi’s Rajgor area, and 148.35 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession.

“The arrest is in continuation of the ongoing drive to control the drug menace in the ICR, and so far 300 gms of suspected heroin, 10.5 gms of suspected brown sugar, and 750 gms of suspected cannabis have been recovered this year,” the SP said.

He further informed that, “till date, seven drug-related cases have been registered and 15 arrests have been made.”

While lauding the efforts of his police team, Chiram appealed to the citizens to refrain from such activities, and urged them to be a part of the ongoing drive to rehabilitate young drug abuse victims.