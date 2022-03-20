GoAP bans unauthorised use of red light beacon, designation plates

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The state government on Thursday banned unauthorised use of red light beacon and name and designation plates on any government and private vehicles.

The ban order has been issued following the budget session discussion on illegal use of red light and name and designation plates.

“Many complaints have been received regarding unauthorised use of name/designation plates and red light illegally. This has to be curtailed and offenders need to be fined and punished as per the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act, 1991, as amended from time to time,” stated Transport Secretary Dani Sulu in the order.

He added: “As per Rule 186 A (1), Arunachal Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rule, 1991, notified vide No TPT (B) 66181, dated 17 January,’ 2002, no motor vehicle shall use name or designation plates in front or rear of the vehicle. Any person who violates the above provision shall be liable to be penalised with fine which may extend to five hundred rupees.”

“Vehicles on specified duties as provided hereunder are allowed to use multicolour red, green and white light on top front of the vehicle such as fire brigade, the police on duty, defence forces or paramilitary forces for maintenance of law and order, the duties relating to management of natural disasters, including earthquakes, flood, landslide, cyclone, manmade disasters, including nuclear, chemical and biological disaster,” the secretary outlined.

The order specifies that multicoloured light shall not be put to use when the vehicle is not on any designated duty.

Sulu informed that the transport department will every year issue a list of authorities to whom the permission to use the vehicles specified in Clauses A and B has been granted, and that “such vehicles shall display on their windscreen the sticker issued by the transport department.”

The order also states that only one sticker shall be issued to the designated officer for one vehicle at one point of time. “The sticker shall be on security printed watermark paper and shall carry hologram as specified by the department,” it reads.

The government has asked all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure compliance with the order.

With this order, using of name plates and designation by government officers such as deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, government appointed chairpersons, zilla parishad chairpersons, mayor, etc, is unauthorised and illegal.