Officers go on study tour of SEZs in Guj, Maha

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A team of officers from the trade & commerce department was on a four-day study tour of the special economic zones (SEZ) in Gujarat and Maharashtra from 15 to 18 March.

In Gujarat, the team, led by Trade & Commerce Director Sonyung Modi, visited and interacted with the officials of two SEZs – the Gujarat International Financial Tec or GIFT City in Gandhi Nagar, and the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation’s (GIDC) Apparel Parkin, Ahmedabad.

In Maharashtra, the officers of the zonal development commissioner, Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone SEZ made a presentation on various export enabling infrastructures developed in the SEZ and the functioning of the SEZ.

The team visited two SEZs in Mumbai – the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone, and the Festus Properties Private Limited, a private SEZ which is dedicated to IT services for export.

The study tour was organised to gain a broad idea about setting up SEZs, against the backdrop of the state government’s decision to set up an SEZ in Balinong in Changlang district.

Besides the trade & commerce director, the team comprised Trade Development Officers GR Richo (HQ), Tangli Mossang (Nampong) and Tai Arun (Yupia).