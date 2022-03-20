Workshop on customary practices and formal laws of India for GBs held

HAPOLI, 19 Mar: A ‘master training workshop-cum-legal awareness programme’ for the gaon burahs and gaon buris (GB) of Lower Subansiri district was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the union department of justice (DoJ), here on Saturday.

The workshop was part of an ongoing collaboration between the APSLSA and the DoJ titled, ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’, which aims to educate 500 GBs of the state on

various legal acts and schemes of public importance directly, and thousands of ordinary citizens indirectly through the GBs.

Reru village Gaon Buri Duyu Otung and Dutta village Gaon Burah Yachang Tacho were identified and coached as master trainers by the APSLSA over the last few weeks, in anticipation of Saturday’s workshop, on matters related to the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021 and the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945.

The master trainers exhibited their learning by training 22 of their colleagues under the supervision of Pasighat (East Siang) District & Sessions Judge Budi Habung, APLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, and other senior judicial officers of the region.

The workshop was followed by a legal awareness programme, in which a host of speakers spoke on various acts, legal schemes and entitlements of public interest, such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme of 2011, and more.

Along with the GBs, members of various women groups, including the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Apatani Women’s Association Ziro, and SHG Chol-Bol Patang took part in the programme.

Twenty-four GBs, representing nine villages of the district, were trained during the workshop. Sixty-four beneficiaries had registered for it.

Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang, SP Tasi Darang, Ziro (Lower Subansiri) District & Sessions Court Judge Lobsang Tenzing, and Lower Subansiri CJM Domo Padu also spoke.