Plantation drive organised

PASIGHAT, 19 Mar: The JN College (JNC) unit of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) organised a mass plantation drive, themed ‘Each one plant one’, in the JNC’s lower campus here in East Siang district on 19 March.

During the drive, which was led by APCTA president (central) Narmi Darang and APCTA-JNC unit joint secretary Hari Loyi, 60 saplings of various ornamental and avenue trees were planted. The saplings were provided free of cost by M/s Bonny Green Nursery, Pasighat.

“Planting the saplings is only half of the work done. The actual outcome of the programme will be when the saplings grow up to be big trees, and for that, special care must be taken of the saplings in the next few months,” JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh said.