Training prog on livestock and poultry diseases held

HIJA, 19 Mar: A three-day ‘farmers training-cum-awareness camp’ on livestock and poultry diseases concluded at Hija village in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Sixty-two farmers attended the training, which was conducted by the animal husbandry & veterinary department, in collaboration with the ArSRLM.

Thirty-three anti-rabies vaccine and 26 swine fever vaccine were administered to piglets during the programme.

“In the wake of swine flu disease in the neighbouring state, this training will be of great help to our people,” DVO Dr Hano Tama said.

ZPMs Pura Dolo and Kime Rinyo also spoke. (DIPRO)